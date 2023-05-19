Olive Festival 05.19.2023

Olive trees in the north county are blooming, which is timely.

Tomorrow is the Annual Olive and Lavender Festival at the downtown city park in Paso Robles. There will be a lot of olive growers and their products in the park tomorrow from 10 – 5.

Don’t forget about the parking however, you can park for free west of Spring street, or else check in with the kiosk.

You don’t want to get one of those $50 parking tickets from the city of Paso Robles.