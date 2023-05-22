Olive & Lavender Festival 05.22.2023

Hundreds of people attended the Olive and Lavender Festival in the Downtown City Park Saturday in Paso Robles.

More than 90 booths offered olive oil and lavender to buy, sample and take home with them. There were hundreds of products utilizing olive oil and lavender including lotions, edibles and even ice cream. Most of the olive oil and lavender was grown and processed on the Central Coast.

Norma Moye of Main Street Association said several thousand people attended the free event.

Many visitors picked up lavender and olive oil to take home with them. The ice cream they ate in the park, and it sold out quickly.