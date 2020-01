The next public meeting for the Olsen-South Chandler property is this afternoon from 3-7 at Virginia Peterson elementary school. All Paso Robles residents are welcome to attend the meeting.

The purpose is to hear an update on project status, the results of the environmental impact report and to accept public input on the plan to build about 1300 homes on the east of Paso Robles.

Again that meeting is this afternoon at Virginia Peterson elementary school from 3-7.