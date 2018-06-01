Olsen Chandler Ranch Development 6.01.2018

Discussion of the proposed Olsen Chandler Ranch development continues today at the Marriott Holiday Inn Express.

The city council is holding a special meeting at four this afternoon to discuss the proposal. The public is welcome to attend. That gets underway at four at the Holiday Inn Express. Then from six to 8, the Olsen Chandler Ranch development specific plan Neighborhood Design Charrette continues to address issues with the proposal.

Mike Naggar is project manager. He says the Design Charrette is a long process, but it’s thorough. That process continues this evening from 6-8 at the Holiday Inn Express on Riverside Avenue.

