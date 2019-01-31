Olsen-South Chandler Ranch 1.31.2019

A big turnout for yesterday’s workshop on the proposed development at the Olsen-South Chandler ranch. The development calling for 1300 homes on 356 acres east of Creston road on the old Olsen and Chandler ranches.

Yesterday afternoon, the city showed drawings and maps to allow residents to see the proposal, community development director Warren Frace says the drawings showed the ideas developed at previous workshops. A packed house for last night’s meeting at city hall. About 150 turned out to share their concerns and recommendations on the proposal. People talked about traffic, water and the removal of oak trees, which take at least one hundred years to grow.

Frace says that on Friday, all the maps and drawings will be posted on the city website for you to look over, and respond to them, if you choose. Discussion of the environmental impact report will continue through this year.