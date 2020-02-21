Olsen South Chandler Ranch Development 2.21.2020

After decades of discussion and three years work on this specific plan, Paso Robles City Council unanimously approved the proposed Olsen South Chandler Development at its city council meeting Thursday night.

The project includes 1300 homes and nearly 100 acres of open space on the east side of Paso Robles from Linne Road to Meadowlark. The development includes three phases stretched over 20 – 30 years. The big issue is the impact on traffic on the Niblick Road Corridor. City Engineer David Athey assured the council that delays on Niblick road would only be for a few seconds longer for motorists.

Ultimately, the council unanimously approved more than 15 resolutions approving the Olsen South Chandler Development. Project manager Mike Naggar said it was a relief to finally get the development approved, but he’s proud of it and their work with the city.

The development includes a local preference provision. People who live in Paso Robles area will be given first consideration to work on the project. Paso Roblans will also be first in line to buy one of the homes being built at the new development.