One Percent Sales Tax 7.17.2018

More than fifty people attended a forum at Flamson middle school last night to discuss a proposed 1% sales tax for the city of Paso Robles. City manager Tom Frutchey tells KPRL the forum went well.

The Paso Robles city council will meet tonight and tomorrow nights to discuss a proposed one per cent city-wide sales tax to address needed road improvements, fire safety and emergency services.

The council has several options, including implementing a special purpose tax, which would restrict use of the tax to roads or fire, but special purpose tax requires two-thirds majority to gain passage. A general purpose sales tax requires only 50% majority for approval, but the revenue goes into the general fund, where it can be diverted to other budget items. The council will discuss their options tonight and tomorrow night.

Tonight’s meeting begins at 6:30. Tomorrow’s at 5:30.

Both meetings will be broadcast live here on am 1230 KPRL.