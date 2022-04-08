One Sad Note This Morning 04.08.2022

Mark Conover, Cal Poly’s head track and field coach, died Wednesday night after a year long battle with squamous cell carcinoma. Conover previously survived a battle with Hodgkin’s disease in 1993 and 1994.

Conover was a nine-time All American at Humboldt State. He competed in the marathon in the Olympics in 1988 in Seoul, South Korea.

He got his masters degree from Cal Poly in city and regional planning in 1989.

Conover was head track and cross country coach at Cal Poly for 13 years. He coached the Mustangs for 25 years overall.

Mark’s wife Kelly wrote on Caring Bridge, “Mark crossed the finish line last night at 11:23. A champion through it all. His journey ended, but his legacy will continue through us all. Celebrate his life, share your memories of him and honor a life well lived.”

Mark Conover, dead at the age of 61.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly, and his triplets, two girls and a boy, born in 2007.