One Sad Note This Morning 12.13.2018

Paso Robles icon Allen Jackson Jr. died November 30th in Paso Robles. Jackson served in the Vietnam war and worked as an entrepreneur in the north county. He is survived by this wife of 46 years, Elouise. Daughter Mia and Sonja, and sons Allen the third, Patrick and Walter Jackson.

A viewing will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on Friday, December 14th at Kuehl-Nicolay funeral home. A memorial service will be held at eleven Saturday, December 15th at the Paso Robles event center in the Adelaide room.

Allen Jackson Jr. dead at the age of 67.