Open-Carry Gun Case 4.27.2021

The US supreme court agrees to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the United States. It relates to a case in New York over the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense.

It’s the first time the high court has discussed a gun right issue since Amy Coney Barrett became a supreme court justice.

Her joining the court gave it a 6-3 conservative majority.

The supreme court agreed yesterday to hear that appeal of New York’s restrictive gun permit law.

It comes after mass shootings in Indiana, Georgia, Coloradao and California.

And after a year that saw demonstrations in many areas of the country, including San Luis Obispo county, during which motorists were trapped on freeways by angry mobs of black lives matter protesters. While the motorists were stuck on 101, demonstrators in San Luis broke windows of cars and terrorized some of the occupants.

All these recent developments may impact the court ruling on citizens right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense.