Open Farm Day 7.15.2021

A unique event planned Saturday by Farmstead Ed of San Luis Obispo county.

Lynette Sonne tells KPRL that the event is sold out. If you go to the website, Farmsteaded.com, you can see all the places that are part of Open Farm day, but you can’t buy tickets there anymore.

You can still buy tickets, however, at the locations themselves. They’re $40 and will enable you to go to any of the 17 farms and ranches.

Again for more information go to their website at farmsteaded.com.

Look for Open Farm Day, July 17th this Saturday.