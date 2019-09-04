Open House at Bauer Speck 9.04.2019

Paso Robles school superintendent Dr. Curt Dubost and several other school officials hosted a walk-through and discussion at Bauer Speck school Tuesday afternoon. Parents asked questions about the condition of the school, and plans to improve the temporary campus.

Parents complimented the staff, especially art teacher Taylor Brooks, whose classroom hosted the discussion.

Students from Bauer Speck were moved to the temporary portable campus this academic year because the buildings on the Vine street campus being replaced. Bauer Speck will remain on the site next to Flamson middle school for two years, then return to their new buildings on Vine street. Then, Georgia Brown school will relocate to the portable classrooms, while that school is rebuilt.