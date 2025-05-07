Open House For Larry Moore Park Designs 5.07.2025

Community Open House for Larry Moore Park Design Paso Robles May 8 2025 Press Release

The city of Paso Robles invites community members to a Design Open House for Larry Moore park.

The open house will be held Thursday, May 8th from 5:30 to 7 pm in the Acorn room at Centennial Park. The city says they have received valuable ideas and priorities for the future of Larry Moore Park, and the open house will give attendees a chance to view proposed draft plans to share feedback and ask questions to help refine the design.

Attending the open house will be city staff, and members of the David Volz design team, who has partnered with the city to develop Larry Moore park.

Larry Moore park sits near the Salinas river at 155 Riverbank lane.