Open Mic Friday – 5/25/2018

Open Mic Friday with Al Fonzi is a lively discussion of local and national topics. It may be controversial or a positive local story. Either way… you won't want to miss it. Call 805-238-KPRL (5775) to join in and let your opinion be heard. https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/FRIOM05252018.mp3