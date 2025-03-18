Open Positions For Templeton Area Advisory Group 3.18.2025

3-20-25 TAAG Agenda FINAL

Several positions are currently open for the Templeton Area Advisory Group board.

The board consists of seven delegates, and two alternates, which serve on two year terms that are elected in March. However, this year’s election was cancelled due to the number of candidates being equal to or less than the number of seats up for election.

TAAG’s next agenda says there are three open positions as of the upcoming March 20th meeting: one regular delegate, and two alternate board positions. Those interested in joining the board should attend the next meeting this Thursday, March 20th at 6:30 pm.

To qualify, a person must be a registered voter within the Templeton unified school district boundaries.