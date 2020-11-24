Opener 11.24.2020

Forecasters predicting mostly clear skies and warm weather for Thanksgiving and the holiday weekend in the north county. High temperatures will sneak into the low 70’s this weekend.

This Thanksgiving, the annual dinner for the lonely and less fortunate will be a drive thru event in Paso Robles. Thanksgiving for Paso Robles is usually held at Centennial park. This year, it will be a drive through at St. Rose catholic church on Creston road. The event started back in 1989 by Mildred Wilkens. She organized it for the first two decades.

This year, the drive through will be at St. Rose from 11 Thursday morning until 2 in the afternoon. The organizers say, show up and you’ll get fed. If people don’t have transportation, they’ll deliver. For more information, call (805) 239-4137.