Opener 2.03.2021

The recent storms helped snow pack in the sierras, and lifted the levels of local lakes. If you’ve been out to the Atascadero lake, you’ve probably noticed the difference. The water level up several feet over a week ago. The moat around the island is again fully submerged and the turtles back on the logs extending from the island, getting some sunshine.

The improvement not as noticeable at larger reservoirs in the county.

Santa Margarita lake up to 73% of capacity.

Whale Rock 78%, it’s up slightly.

Nacimiento reservoir holds at 33% of capacity.

The run off may continue for several days, however.

More on snow pack coming up as well as our weather forecast.