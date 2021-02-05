Opener 2.05.2021

Sunshine through the weekend in the north county. We’ll see temperatures today in the upper 60’s tomorrow and Sunday near 70

with light winds.

Meanwhile, the hills are turning green, the lake levels are up, and the trout are biting at Atascadero lake. Almost feels like spring.

Forecasters say we’ll see mostly sunny weather through next week. There’s about a 22% chance of rain on Valentine’s Day, but otherwise, the chance of rain will stay well below 20%.

We’ll have more on the weather forecast and current conditions in a few minutes.