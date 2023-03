You’ll see periods of heavy rain today.

According to a news release from the city of Atascadero, the heaviest rain will be from 8-12 noon this morning.

Paso Robles fire chief Jonathon Stornetta has some advice for you.

Schools are closed today, because of the heavy rain. That includes schools in the Atascadero, Templeton and Paso Robles school districts.

They’re all closed today.