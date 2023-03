Sunshine morning today in the county. Sunshine through the weekend.

We may get nearly and inch of rain Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, but this weekend will be sunny.

Caltrans says highway 41 will not be open this weekend. So, if you’re going to Morro Bay this weekend, you have to go by way of highway 46 or 101. They hope to have to open by next weekend.

The rain this week delayed the removal of 10,000 yards of dirt blocking the roadway.

More on the weather and road conditions coming up.