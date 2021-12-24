Opener For Friday 12.24.2021

A let up in the rain later today, but not for long. KSBY’s Dave Hovde says more rain is on the way. So we may see snow on the hills around the north county on Christmas.

Yesterday’s downpour flooded some roadways and closed 101 in San Luis Obispo. A city drain backed up and it flooded 101 at Santa Rosa street. The flood waters closed that section of highway when it reached one to two feet deep. That backed up traffic for miles yesterday afternoon.

The national weather service issued a flood advisory at 10:45 yesterday morning, and that was in effect until 4:00 yesterday afternoon.

Paso Robles has received over two and a quarter inches of rain since the storms started early this week. Rocky Butte over on the coast, over 6.6 inches has fallen so far.

The rain will let up tonight, but another colder storm arrives tomorrow. And more rain is expected Monday. More snow in the sierra mountains.