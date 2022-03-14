Opener For Monday 03.14.2022

How about that daylight savings?

Some legislators argue that we should just stay on daylight savings and stop switching back and forth. But in the pacific northwest, elected officials say that would mean the sun would not come up until nine in the morning in Seattle. They say that would cause too much depression because of the late sunlight in the mornings. Some coffee companies are saying, “let’s try it.”

Did you feel the earthquake yesterday?

It struck at 1:50 yesterday afternoon. It measured 4.2 on the Richter scale. The epicenter was about four miles northwest of the Pinnacles near King City. Light shaking reported as far south as Atascadero and Santa Margarita.