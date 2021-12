More rain today in the north county. Today, and again Wednesday.

So, rain this morning. Showers this afternoon, sunshine tomorrow, then more rain on Wednesday in the north county.

The city of Paso Robles reports the falling precipitation.

On 12/24 we measured 1.77” of rain.

On 12/25 we measured 0.02” of rain.

On 12/26 we measure 0.90” of rain.

This morning we measured 0.14” of rain.

The season total is 8.49”.