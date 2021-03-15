Opener for Monday 3.15.2021

Some drizzle this morning in the north county, becoming a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon, with gusty winds. Then we’ll see mostly sunny skies through the week.

Forecasters say there’s a 45% chance of rain early Friday, but clearing for Friday night high school football Friday afternoon. Seems odd, but this Friday, March 19th will be the opening game for many local high school football teams, including the Templeton Eagles hosting Wasco Friday night. The Bearcats will host St. Joseph at War Memorial stadium. The Atascadero Greyhounds travel to Pioneer Valley in Santa Maria.