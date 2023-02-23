Opener For Thursday 02.23.2023

Any snow at your place?

We received reports of snow falling in Creston, Atascadero and Santa Margarita this morning. High winds knocked out power along the coast. A large tree fell on highway 101 near the Olive street exit in San Luis Obispo. That blocked traffic in the six o’clock hour. Another big tree fell in Los Osos at 6:10 yesterday evening.

We’ll get rain and more wind through tomorrow in the north county. We may get an inch of rain overnight tonight. The rain and wind ease up Saturday. We’ll have clouds and sunshine Saturday and Sunday, and then another storm arrives Monday and Tuesday.

More on the weather forecast coming up.