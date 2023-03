More sunshine again today in the north county today and tomorrow.

We may see some clouds tomorrow morning, but it will clear up.

This weekend we’ll see cloudy skies, and then rain returns Monday and Tuesday of next week.

We’ll get almost another inch of rain in Paso Robles and Atascadero. So far this season in Paso Robles, we’re up to 24 and a half inches. Well above the season average of 10-14 inches, depending on your source.

More on the weather coming up in a few minutes.