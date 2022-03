Are you enjoying the warm, spring afternoons?

Tuesday, Paso Robles broke the record for the date. High temperatures reached 84 Tuesday afternoon, which broke the record of 82 set back in 1977.

We’ll see warm weather again this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon, then look for rain on Sunday. Forecasters saying we have an 85% chance of rain Sunday night and Monday. They’re predicting an inch of rain early next week.

