Opener For Thursday 04.21.2022

Are you getting any showers at your place?

Forecasters say we have a 60% chance of rain this morning. The heaviest rainfall will arrive early this evening. Then sunshine tomorrow and continuing through the weekend.

Creston road closed again today, but David Athey of the city of Paso Robles says it may reopen this afternoon. He says crews are ahead of schedule. He says they may finish Thursday afternoon. He told city council that he visited the project Tuesday. That was the prediction Tuesday night.

Creston road to be closed again today from seven in the morning until 5:30 this afternoon. Coming up, we’ll hear about the roundabout going in at Union and Golden Hill road, right there by the Culinary Arts Academy. That has been delayed for a few more months.