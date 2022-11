Weather on the north county returns to sunshine with no rain in sight.

Next week’s small chance of rain has evaporated. We’ll see high temperatures in the mid 60’s through next week.

How much rain did you get from the recent storms?

Atascadero recorded about an inch and a half of rain. Paso Robles six tenths of an inch. Templeton about 1 and three quarters inches. Rocky Butte northeast of Cambria just over three and a half inches of rain. No rain in the forecast through Veterans Day weekend.