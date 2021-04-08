Opener For Thursday 4.08.2021

Golf weather in the north county through the weekend. Maybe better here than Augusta, Georgia, where clouds are expected to gather this afternoon. There may be a stray thunderstorm today on opening day for the Masters golf tournament. More thunderstorms forecast through the weekend at the Masters.

Incidentally, Xander Schauffele is teeing off at 7:42 this morning with Ireland’s Rory McIlroy.

Xander’s caddie again today is Austin Kaiser, the former Atascadero Greyhound, who has caddied for his college teammate for several years.

Two years ago, Xander finished a close second to Tiger Woods at the Masters.

Tiger is not playing this year. He’s recovering from his car accident in southern California in February. Police reporting yesterday that tiger was traveling between 84 and 87 miles per hour when his vehicle left the road in Rolling Hills Estates, just outside LA. The speed limit was 45. The SUV was traveling 75 miles per hour when it struck a tree. So, Tiger is not playing in the Masters this year.

He’s recovering from multiple surgeries to repair injuries sustained in the accident. Rory McIlroy visited Tiger March 21st, and says Tiger is doing well. They live near one another in Florida.