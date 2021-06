Another hot one today in the north county. Highs forecast to reach 107 in Paso Robles this afternoon. 101 in Atascadero. Then we’ll see temperatures cool off Saturday and Sunday. And highs will drop into the upper 70’s by Monday, but it’s a gradual cooling trend.

Same precautions today. Watch out for pets, livestock, especially hogs, children and elderly.

Drink a lot of fluids and stay cool.