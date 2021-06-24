Opener For Thursday 6.24.2021

Cooler temperatures again today in the north county. Then it will start warming up again tomorrow. This weekend, we’ll see high temperatures near 100.

Today, we’ll also see the strawberry full moon. A large golden moon will hang over the north county for a few days. It’s golden, not strawberry-colored. The name originates from the Sioux, and Chippewa nations. It refers to the ripening of strawberries and other fruits in late spring and early summer. Today’s full moon is also the last super moon we’ll see for awhile. That’s when a full moon is brighter and closer to earth, so it appears larger in the night sky.

The strawberry moon is the first of four full moons of the summer season. So enjoy the full, strawberry moon today in the north county.