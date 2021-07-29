Opener For Thursday 7.29.2021

Sunny and warmer today in the north county. We’ll see cooler temperatures beginning tomorrow. Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:Fire in the Riverbed 7.29.2021NextNext post:Sound Off – Wed 7/28/2021 – Winemakers Cookoff & Moms For LibertyRelated postsFire in the Riverbed 7.29.2021July 29, 2021North County Weather 7.28.2021July 28, 2021Atascadero Community Band 7.28.2021July 28, 2021Atascadero Firefighters 7.28.2021July 28, 2021Cal Poly and Covid 7.28.2021July 28, 2021Covid in the County 7.28.2021July 28, 2021