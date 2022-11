Batten down the hatches. We’re getting wind, rain and more rain today. Maybe even some thunder.

Paso Robles may receive over 8 tenths of an inch of rain. Over an inch expected in Atascadero. At some of the higher elevations, two inches of rain may fall.

Then the rain will let up late tonight and early tomorrow morning and we’ll have sunny skies for the next ten days or so.

