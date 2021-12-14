Opener For Tuesday 12.14.2021

How did you fare with the storm?

The wind knocked trees down and sent limbs flying in the north county, which interfered with power lines. Hundreds of homes lost power.

The city of Paso Robles reports 2.14 inches of rain fell overnight. That brings the season total to 4.36 inches, so the total nearly doubled last night.

As a result of the rain fall, there is a lot of standing water. The runoff pooling up in familiar places in the north county. Creston road and Niblick road, as well as other areas prone to flooding. You’re advised to drive carefully this morning.

Forecasters say we’ll get more rain this morning, then scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Wind 10-15 miles per hour. More on the weather forecast coming up including current conditions.