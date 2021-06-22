Opener For Tuesday 6.22.2021

Cooler today in the north county. Highs this afternoon in the upper 70’s, and that will continue tomorrow.

Despite the cooler conditions the drought becoming more noticeable.

Lake levels are dropping, and you’ve probably noticed the hillsides turning brown.

Santa margarita lake now at 65% of its capacity. That’s down from 84% at this time last year.

Lake Nacimiento at 24%. They measure the dragon by elevation. Right now it’s at 730 feet. Last year this time it was at 756 feet. Whale rock is at 199 feet elevation, which is about 76% capacity. Last year it was 203 feet.

At Lopez lake, the water is so low the boat launch is hazardous. They posted a sign which tells people, “Launch at your own risk.”

The long term prediction is vague, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says drought conditions will continue through September.

After that, it’s hard to predict at this point.