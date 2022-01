If you like the weather yesterday, you may enjoy today even more. Sunny again today, but a little warmer. Temperatures expected to reach into the low 70’s. Then tomorrow, we’ll see cloudy skies for one day, then sunshine resumes and it will be sunny through Friday of next week.

Forecasters say there is a system developing which may bring more rain to the north county in late January or early February. We’ll have more on the weather forecast coming up.