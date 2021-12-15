Opener For Wednesday 12.15.2021

Mostly sunny skies today, then more rain tonight before we see sunny skies this weekend.

Next week, however, the rain returns. We’ll see showers and rain Monday through Friday of next week. Forecasters predicting another two inches of rain will fall on the north county next week. It will start Monday afternoon, but the heaviest rain fall will be Tuesday. We’ll get nearly an inch of rain Tuesday. Then another inch of rain expected over Wednesday through Friday of next week.

The precipitation totals from the recent storm yesterday varied.

Just over an inch in Creston.

Two point six inches in Atascadero.

Two point 2 inches in Paso Robles, depending on the specific location. More rain at York mountain, than Geneseo road, for instance.

Two point three inches in Santa Margarita.

The heaviest spot, seven inches of rain fell at Camp San Luis. That’s a lot of rain.