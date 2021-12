Have you been dreaming of a white Christmas?

It’s possible at higher elevations in the north county. Shelley Gerkens is a Cal Poly graduate and meteorologist with KEYT. She says we may get snow at higher elevations tomorrow. Places like Cuesta peak, perhaps.

Incidentally, Shelley Gerkens and her husband Joey, won the Amazing Race, which was good for one million dollars.

Rain is on the way, but the heavy rainfall is not expected until tomorrow in the north county.