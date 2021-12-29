Opener For Wednesday 12.29.2021

Heavy rain began falling in the north county early this morning. We’ll see periods of rain today, tapering off tonight. Forecasters say the north county will receive another one half inch of rain today.

In the sierra, some areas are now snowbound. Some communities receiving as much as four feet of powder snow on Monday. That’s a record.

In the north county, the precipitation for this point in the rain season is way ahead of schedule.

Later this morning, we’ll have the total recorded overnight as tabulated by the city of Paso Robles.