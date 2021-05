A seven hour San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors meeting yesterday, three big issues.

Election integrity, which we’ll get to in a minute. The vaccine passport, also coming up.

And the supervisors decision on a 3-2 vote to send a letter to the state opposing the Shandon-San Juan water district’s application to access water at lake Nacimiento.

5th district supervisorial candidate Eric Gorham says he agrees with that action by the board.