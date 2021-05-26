Opener For Wednesday 5.26.2021

Did you see the lunar eclipse this morning?

The moon grew darker and turned reddish as it passed through the earth’s shadow early this morning. Is it an omen? For the Paso Robles school district, it may be a warning about the rampant resignations among administrators and principals school district. At last night’s board meeting, another resignation announced. Nate Maas is leaving the school district at the end of this academic year. More on that coming up.

The eclipse may be a signal to hoarders that the annual Atascadero yard sale is fast approaching. The deadline to register for the city wide yard sale is May 29th. An opportunity for Atascadero residents to de-clutter, and for hoarders from throughout the state to acquire more great stuff at bargain prices. More on that event and the last night’s virtual city council meeting in Atascadero.