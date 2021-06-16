Opener For Wednesday 6.16.2021

The national weather services putting Paso Robles and the north county on an excessive heat watch from now until next Monday night.

Today will be the hottest day, with highs expected to reach 106 this afternoon. John Lindsay of PG and E says some areas may see temperatures reach 109. Then tomorrow highs are expected to reach 104. 101 on Friday and 97 the high forecast for Saturday. On Friday, however, the Paso Robles airport may see temperatures reach 107 degrees. That would break the record for the date, which is 105 degrees.

Yesterday in Pismo Beach, a listener reported a high temperature of 96 degrees inside her small beach house. And she has no air conditioning.

Death valley is expected to reach 125 this week. It was 118 there on Monday, but remember, that’s a dry heat.

You’re advised to be mindful of the heat’s impact on animals, pets and livestock. Especially watch out for pets. Also watch children, older citizens and millennials. The millennials sometimes get so involved with their phones, they neglect to get out of the sun. That can lead to sunburn and even heat stroke.

You’re advised to drink a lot of water, avoid alcohol and caffeine and stay in air-conditioned areas to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If your place gets too hot, you’re advised to go to a public library, a retail store or a restaurant to find air conditioning. And please check up on elder neighbors.

There will be a gradual cooling trend through the weekend. High temperatures will drop back into the 80’s early next week. More on the weather forecast in a few minutes.