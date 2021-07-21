Opener For Wednesday 7.21.2021

The mid state fair opens today in Paso Robles.

Although some agriculture events begin at 8:00 this morning, the grand opening will be at 3:30 pm, the carnival opens at four. Shuttle buses begin operation at 4:00 pm. Every 15 minutes from Albertson’s bus stop on Niblick road. Stopping at city hall at 10th and Spring & from Lowe’s at the main parking lot on the east side.

Harris stage lines will will demonstrate draft horses at four at the Hearst equestrian center.

Mark Adams performs on the Mission Square stage at 7:00 this evening.

And the Miss California Mid State Fair pageant also gets underway at 7:00. Coming up we’ll hear from some of the contestants.