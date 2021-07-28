Opener For Wednesday 7.28.2021

Continued sunny weather with temperatures sneaking into the mid to upper 90’s today and tomorrow, then cooling off into the upper 80’s this weekend.

The gates open at the mid state fair at four this afternoon.

The breeding beef show beginning at ten this morning at the pavilion.

The replacement heifer show is at 5:00.

Tommy Harris will conduct his draft horse demonstration at 6 this evening at the Hearst equestrian center.

For entertainment, Turkey Buzzards play on the Mission Square stage.

Joe and Martina on the Frontier stage at 8.

And Uncle Kracker with a free show on the Chumash grandstand arena at 7:30.