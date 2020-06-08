Opening 6.08.2020

A blustery weekend in California fanned fires in many areas.

Yesterday, it exacerbated fires in several areas, including a grass fire near 46 and branch road east of Paso Robles. The fire was caused by a man mowing his pasture. It grew to an acre and a half. People are encouraged to mow lawns and cut grass before ten in the morning. There were also fires yesterday in the Irish Hills west of San Luis and at Lopez lake.

The biggest fire in California was in the Hills West of Winters. That fire burned more than 1400 acres and was burning out of control yesterday. The terrain is difficult in those hills on the west side of the Sacramento River Valley.

Not so windy today in the north county.