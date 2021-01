Showers this morning, cloudy skies this afternoon. Then look for some sunshine before the heavy rains arrive around the middle of next week.

Forecasters predicting the north county may get an inch and a half of rain next Wednesday. So, plan on wet Wednesday in the north county next week. The rain tapers off Thursday, but continues through the weekend.

More on the weather coming up in a few minutes, including current temperatures and conditions around the north county.