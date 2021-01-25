Opening Monologue 1.25.2021

Light showers this morning, then the big storm arrives late tomorrow night and hammers us Wednesday.

The storm to bring wind, rain and cold. Weather forecasters predicting we could get an inch of rain late tomorrow night, and they’re predicting over four inches of rain Wednesday in the north county. The deluge will taper off Thursday but we’ll see showers off and on through the weekend.

So, after a dry rainy season beginning in October, we may receive a great deal of rain this week. Do what you need to do to prepare for it.