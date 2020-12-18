Opening Monologue 12.18.2020

The last weekend before Christmas and it looks to be sunny and warm in the north county. We may see a few clouds, but afternoon temperatures will reach into the mid 60’s.

Again tomorrow night, there will be another drive-thru Vine Street Victorian Christmas Showcase. That’s from 6-8 Saturday evening on Vine street in Paso Robles.

Many retail stores will be open, and restaurants will do their best to comply with confusing and ambiguous mandates from the governor.

Although some hiking trails are closed, the beaches are open if you want to get outdoors. And in Atascadero the monolith stands proudly on Pine Mountain, if you want to hike up the hill in Stadium park on Capistrano road.