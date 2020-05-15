Opening Monologue 5.15.2020

The county health officer confirms five new Covid-19 cases in San Luis Obispo county.

That brings the total to 237 since the pandemic began about two months ago. Of that number, 180 people have completely recovered.

Meanwhile the testing continues at the Paso Robles Vets Building. 7-7 each weekday. The test is free, and it’s available to everyone. Go to readyslo.org to get an appointment.

Tomorrow at midnight, the county’s 60-day emergency order expires, but the state order to shelter-in-place continues. Supervisor Lynn Compton is chair of the board of supervisors. Earlier this week she described the road to reopening San Luis Obispo county. She says the county is waiting for the governor’s approval of the county’s plan to meet his requirements.